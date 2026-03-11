default-cbs-image
Dosunmu has a right thumb sprain and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

This is a new issue for Dosunmu, putting his status for the second leg of this back-to-back set in jeopardy. If Dosunmu is unable to give it a go, the Timberwolves could lean more on Bones Hyland.

