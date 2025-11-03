default-cbs-image
DiVincenzo (face mask) will play Monday against the Nets.

DiVincenzo is listed as available after taking a shot to the face during Saturday's game against the Hornets. The guard is off to a strong start to the campaign with averages of 13.5 points, 3.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in 30.2 minutes per contest.

