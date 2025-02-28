DiVincenzo (toe) is available and coming off the bench Thursday night against the Lakers, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

DiVincenzo was a true game-time decision leading up to tipoff and ultimately received the green light to suit up. He'll be deployed off the bench in his first game back since Jan. 15 after missing time with a sprained toe. It wouldn't be a surprise to see DiVincenzo on a minutes limit, though the team neglected to comment on whether he'll be on any kind of restriction.