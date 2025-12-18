DiVincenzo ended with 19 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 28-year-old guard delivered his first double-double of the season while helping to fill the scoring void created by the absence of Anthony Edwards (foot). In the three games Ant has missed so far, DiVincenzo is averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 boards, 4.7 assists, 3.7 threes, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 35.3 minutes. If Edwards is held out again Friday against the Thunder, DiVincenzo figures to be a strong fantasy option.