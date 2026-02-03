DiVincenzo logged 21 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes during Minnesota's 137-128 loss to Memphis on Monday.

DiVincenzo and Jaden McDaniels combined to go 10-for-14 from beyond the arc during Monday's loss while the rest of the Timberwolves went 6-for-27 (22.2 percent) from downtown. It was DiVincenzo's 11th game of the season with five-plus threes, and the veteran guard's 36 games of at least three three-pointers leads the Association. He has averaged 13.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.7 threes and 2.0 steals over 31.0 minutes per game over his last nine outings.