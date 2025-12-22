Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Drills four treys
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo amassed 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-100 victory over Milwaukee.
DiVincenzo remains locked in from beyond the arc, as he's now drained four or more triples in four of his last five appearances. He's also been a factor on the opposite end during this stretch, averaging 1.8 steals in 34.4 minutes per game.
