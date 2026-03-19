Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Improved performance Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo ended with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 147-111 win over Utah.
DiVincenzo delivered an improved performance, albeit only just. Coming off a scoreless effort only 24 hours earlier, DiVincenzo at least provided managers with upside in the assists column. Despite his slump, DiVincenzo remains a must-rsoter player, at least until Anthony Edwards (knee) is cleared to return.
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