DiVincenzo ended with six points (2-11 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 142-138 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

DiVincenzo made an impact through rebounds and assists despite his shooting struggles during the Christmas matchup. Prior to this game, the regular guard had been successful from beyond the arc, converting more than two three-pointers in six straight appearances, but that streak came to an end Thursday. Still, the eight assists tied his season-high total after 31 starts.