DiVincenzo won't start Wednesday's game against the Kings.
With Mike Conley sidelined, DiVincenzo drew two straight starts but failed to make a major impact. Conley is back, so DiVincenzo will revert to his usual reserve role. The sharpshooter is shooting only 32.2 percent from deep this season.
