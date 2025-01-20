Minnesota announced Monday that DiVincenzo is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a Grade 3 left great toe sprain following an MRI.

DiVincenzo will receive a second opinion before a determination is made on his treatment plan, but surgery could be on the table. Even if DiVincenzo is able to avoid a procedure, injuries of this sort often entail at least a two-month recovery, so the 27-year-old looks as though he could be sidelined through the All-Star break, if not longer. While DiVincenzo is out, Mike Conley will likely move back into the starting five and should have a higher minutes ceiling, while reserve guards such as Rob Dillingham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could also see more playing time.