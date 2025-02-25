Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said prior to Monday's 131-128 overtime win over the Thunder that DiVincenzo (toe) is scheduled to participate in practice Wednesday in Los Angeles, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

DiVincenzo joined the Timberwolves for the start of their four-game road trip that began Monday, and the 28-year-old guard -- who went through 3-on-3 work during the team's morning shootaround in Oklahoma City -- looks like he could be trending toward a return as soon as Thursday versus the Lakers. The Timberwolves will likely reassess DiVincenzo following Wednesday's practice before making an official decision on his status for Thursday's contest. DiVincenzo has been sidelined since mid-January with a left big toe sprain.