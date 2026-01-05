DiVincenzo finished with five points (2-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 141-115 win over the Wizards.

Although DiVincenzo continues to do all the little things for Minnesota, he hasn't been much of a scoring presence lately. Over his last seven games, he's shooting 32.4 percent from the field for averages of 8.9 points, 5.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.