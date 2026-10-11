Evans registered nine points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 preseason win over the Heat.

The Timberwolves rested their projected starting unit and Ayo Dosunmu, leading to increased playing time for Evans. The rookie guard tied for second on the team in three-pointers made and was one of just three Minnesota players to knock down multiple triples. Evans will compete with Bones Hyland and Jaylen Clark for playing time off the bench to begin the regular season.