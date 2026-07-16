Timberwolves' Isaiah Evans: Scores 22 points with 22 shots

Evans delivered 22 points (9-22 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 114-98 Summer League win over the Pacers.

Evans didn't shoot the ball well and struggled massively from beyond the arc, but he was still one of the top players for the Timberwolves in this 16-point victory. The former Duke standout and second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft had scored six points combined over his previous two Summer League appearances, so this was a step in the right direction.