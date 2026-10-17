Evans finished with 21 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes in Friday's 133-116 preseason loss to Chicago.

Evans had a fantastic showing, scoring more points Friday than he had in his previous four preseason games combined. The 2026 No. 33 overall pick, who agreed to a four-year, $9.3 million contract with the Timberwolves in June, has a lot of upside, though he may have trouble finding minutes throughout the 2026-27 campaign in a crowded Minnesota backcourt.