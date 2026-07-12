Timberwolves' Isaiah Evans: Inks four-year deal

Evans agreed to a four-year, $9.3 million deal with Minnesota on Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Evans, the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, is coming off his best collegiate season. In 38 appearances with the Blue Devils in 2025-26, which includes four NCAA Tournament games, the 20-year-old averaged 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 steals across 28.2 minutes. Evans was projected to be selected earlier in the draft, potentially somewhere in the first round. However, he is now in Minnesota, where he will have a chance to earn meaningful minutes right away.