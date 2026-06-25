Timberwolves' Isaiah Evans: Nets trade rights to Timberwolves

The Nets selected Isaiah Evans with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Timberwolves, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

In the deal that sent Julius Randle to Brooklyn and Nic Claxton to Chicago, Evans was selected by the Nets but will take his talents to Minnesota. The 20-year-old logged 74 regular-season games for Duke, averaging 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.5 steals over 21.2 minutes per contest. Although he's not the most athletic player in the draft, he's certainly one of the most accurate, as evident by his career 38.0 percent shooting from downtown. The Timberwolves don't have the deepest roster in the NBA, so Evans could carve out a role immediately in Minnesota. If anything, he might be used situationally early in his career.