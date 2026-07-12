Timberwolves' Isaiah Evans: Struggles in Summer League debut

Evans finished with four points (2-15 FG, 0-9 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes in Saturday's 101-82 Summer League loss to the Nuggets.

Evans made his Summer League debut Saturday after the draft-night trade sending him to Minnesota was finalized. Although he finished second on the team in field-goal attempts, the 33rd overall pick in this year's draft struggled mightily with efficiency and scored just four points. He'll look to bounce back in Monday's game against Portland.