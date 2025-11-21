Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.
McDaniels is in danger of missing his second straight game due to a left wrist sprain. The team could have a better idea of his availability for Friday following morning shootaround.
