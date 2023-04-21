Minott is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Nuggets due to a left ankle sprain.
Minott played six minutes in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round on Sunday but didn't see any playing time Wednesday. He was a late addition to Friday's injury report, but his status shouldn't impact the Timberwolves' rotation.
