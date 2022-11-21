The Timberwolves recalled Minott from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
Minott has made seven G League appearances this season while averaging 18.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest. After spending the weekend with the Iowa Wolves, he'll rejoin the parent squad and should be available as a reserve against the Heat on Monday. Minott has yet to appear in an NBA game this season.
