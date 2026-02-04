Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Cleared to face Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle (thumb) is available for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Randle has been upgraded from questionable to available after dealing with a sore left thumb ahead of Wednesday's game. Randle has yet to miss a game this season. He's averaging 22.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists across 33.4 minutes per game.
