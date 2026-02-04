Randle (thumb) is available for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Randle has been upgraded from questionable to available after dealing with a sore left thumb ahead of Wednesday's game. Randle has yet to miss a game this season. He's averaging 22.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists across 33.4 minutes per game.