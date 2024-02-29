Towns had 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Grizzlies.

Towns didn't have his best showing Wednesday, though to be fair, he wasn't heavily involved on offense, which is quickly becoming a negative trend -- his 13 field goal attempts represent the third time over his last five games in which he didn't attempt 15 shots. Towns' place as the Timberwolves' second-best offensive weapon behind Anthony Edwards is not in danger, but he is also experiencing some regression compared to his previous seasons. Even if his numbers are not the same ones from the previous two campaigns, he remains an elite big man who must be rostered in all formats.