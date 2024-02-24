Towns chipped in 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 112-107 loss to the Bucks.

Towns had a rough time dealing with the Bucks' defense and needed 22 shots to score 22 points. However, shooting woes aside, the star big man delivered another solid outing en route to posting his first double-double since a 14-point, 10-rebound display against the Rockets on Feb. 4. Towns has adjusted to being Minnesota's second-best offensive option behind Anthony Edwards, but he's having a strong year across the board. He's averaging 20.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of February.