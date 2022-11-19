Garza finished with 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 loss to Cleveland.

Garza led the Wolves in scoring during Thursday's loss, the third time he has surpassed the 20-point mark this season. In three appearances with Iowa, Garza has averaged 24.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.