Garza tallied 31 points (14-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist in 39 minutes during Friday's 127-124 win over Fort Wayne.

Garza recorded yet another 30-point double-double for Iowa after being assigned back to the G League prior to Friday's game. Garza has recorded 30 or more points with 10 or more rebounds in two games this season.