Beasley is starting Friday's game against the Lakers.
The 25-year-old will make his first start of the season after Anthony Edwards was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Friday. Beasley averaged 13.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game across his last six appearances.
