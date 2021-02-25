Beasley has been suspended 12 games by the NBA for conduct stemming from charges in the offseason, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

In late October, Beasley was charged with fifth-degree drug possession and threat of violence following a Sep. 27 arrest at his Plymouth, Minnesota residence. It was revealed in December that a suspension for Beasley was likely, but nothing came of it early in the year. Now, the league has decided to hand out a 12-game suspension three games before the All-Star break. Beasley's next chance to play arrives Mar. 27 in a game against the Rockets. While he's out, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver are candidates to see more minutes.