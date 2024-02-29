Morris tallied five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in the Timberwolves' 110-101 victory against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

After appearing in only six games with the Pistons this season (quad), Morris has seemingly found an opportunity to contribute after the Feb. 7 trade, averaging 17.3 minutes per game. Despite a lackluster night from the field, the 28-year-old was still able to contribute with five assists, his most in a game this season. With Jordan McLaughlin averaging a career low 8.8 minutes per game, expect Morris to continue providing solid depth behind Mike Conley.