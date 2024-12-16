Reid chipped in three points (1-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 27 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 win over the Spurs.

Reid has now been held to single-digit points in seven of his last 11 games. During that stretch, he's been outside the top-150 in nine-category formats, posting averages of 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers on 34.0 percent shooting from the field. With solid peripheral stats keeping him afloat, his fantasy managers will need to patiently wait for him to break out of his slump.