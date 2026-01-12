Reid closed with 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 104-103 win over San Antonio.

This was a strong line for Reid, and he'll be looking to keep his momentum going in a possible start Tuesday against the Bucks -- Rudy Gobert has been suspended for one game. Over Reid's last eight games, he's averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers in 25.2 minutes per contest.