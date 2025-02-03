Head coach Chris Finch said he expects Reid (finger) to play against the Kings on Monday, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Reid sprained his right finger during the Timberwolves' 105-103 loss to the Wizards on Saturday. His availability for Minnesota is crucial as Julius Randle is set to miss multiple games due to a right groin strain. Since the beginning of January, Reid has averaged 15.6 points on 52.9 percent shooting (including 55.8 percent from three on 5.4 3PA/G), 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks over 26.5 minutes per game. Reid should have a good chance at increasing those numbers for as long as he's in the Timberwolves' starting lineup due to Randle's injury.