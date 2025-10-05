Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Getting starting nod Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Nuggets.
The Timberwolves will be resting some of their regular starters, and with Julius Randle (rest) among those out, Reid will get the nod at power forward. Reid is no stranger to being part of the first unit, though. He averaged 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in 17 regular-season starts during the 2024-25 campaign.
