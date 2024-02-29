Reid finished Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Grizzlies with 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 25 minutes.

Reid has been one of the best bench performers this season, and although that role limits his upside a bit, he continues to find ways to make an impact on offense as the primary backup of both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Reid has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 appearances, averaging 12.6 points and shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range in that span.