Reid posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes in Monday's 119-103 loss to Indiana.

Reid stepped up off the Timberwolves bench Monday like he has all season long, leading all players in scoring and threes made en route to a 20-point showcase in just 26 minutes. Reid has recorded at least 20 points in 19 outings this season, including in two of his last four contests. He has connected on three or more threes in three of his last four appearances.