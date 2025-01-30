Reid (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Reid will miss his first game of the season Wednesday, with the veteran big man battling an illness. The Timberwolves will likely lean on Julius Randle, Luka Garza and Leonard Miller to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt in his absence.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Iffy due to illness•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Returns Monday vs. Atlanta•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Exits to locker room vs. Atlanta•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Dazzles with season-high 29 points•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Pops for 23 off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Leads bench once again in win•