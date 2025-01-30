Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Reid (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Reid will miss his first game of the season Wednesday, with the veteran big man battling an illness. The Timberwolves will likely lean on Julius Randle, Luka Garza and Leonard Miller to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt in his absence.

More News