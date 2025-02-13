Reid closed Wednesday's 103-101 loss to the Bucks with 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes.

The Timberwolves had to settle for a two-point loss in this tight contest, but Reid still managed to deliver an impressive stat line as he continues to fill a starting role due to the absence of Julius Randle (thigh). Reid has three double-doubles over his last five appearances and is averaging 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game since being promoted to a starting nod.