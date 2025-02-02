Reid (finger) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Reid left Saturday's game against the Wizards early due to a right finger sprain that now has his status for Monday's game in question. If he is unable to go, most of his minutes figure to be absorbed by the starting lineup, while Luka Garza could see a slight uptick in action.
