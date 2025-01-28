Reid (shoulder) returned to Monday's game against Atlanta with 3:22 remaining in the fourth quarter, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Reid exited to the locker room with 7:15 remaining in the final quarter due to an apparent shoulder injury. However, the big man checked back in less than four minutes later and should be good to go the rest of the way.
