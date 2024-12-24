Reid (ankle) returned to Monday's game against the Hawks with 6:37 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.
Reid went back to the locker room after appearing to injure his ankle in the second quarter. However, the big man should be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.
