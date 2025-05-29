Reid registered 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Reid continued to display impressive efficiency against the Thunder as he recorded his fourth straight outing with double-digit points during Wednesday's season-ending loss. However, the 25-year-old big man struggled with ball security, coughing up five turnovers. While Reid is one of the NBA's most productive bench bigs, he could opt out of his $15.02 million player option for the 2025-26 season in order to receive a bigger role on a new team if Julius Randle remains in Minnesota.
