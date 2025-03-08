Reid racked up 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 106-104 victory over Miami.

Reid has been doing an excellent job since being promoted to the starting lineup, first to replace Julius Randle and now stepping up in place of Rudy Gobert (back). The big man has surpassed the 20-point mark in seven of his last 11 outings, averaging 18.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest over that stretch. There's uncertainty regarding when Gobert might return to the floor, so expect Reid to remain in a starting role until the Frenchman is ready to return.