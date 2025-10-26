Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Won't go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillingham (nose) is out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Dillingham will miss Sunday's game due to a nasal fracture. He has played just one minute across two games to start the season, so his absence won't impact the rotation.
