Gobert (groin) is available Monday against the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Gobert sustained a groin injury Saturday against Cleveland and was questionable ahead of Monday's matchup, but he'll be able to play through the issue. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaged 12.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 30.1 minutes per game.