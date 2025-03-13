Gobert (back) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Gobert is coming off a 16-point performance in the blowout win against the Spurs and will be back on the floor Wednesday in Denver. The veteran big man has seen his numbers dip this season, averaging 11.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting 65.8 percent from the field.
