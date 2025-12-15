default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gobert (personal reasons) won't return to Sunday's game against the Kings.

He finished the night with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 20 minutes. With Gobert taking an early exit, Naz Reid is likely to pick up some minutes to close this one out.

More News