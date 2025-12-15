Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Done for night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert (personal reasons) won't return to Sunday's game against the Kings.
He finished the night with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 20 minutes. With Gobert taking an early exit, Naz Reid is likely to pick up some minutes to close this one out.
