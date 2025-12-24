Gobert closed with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Knicks.

Gobert stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday en route to his 13th double-double of the season. The veteran is averaging under 12.0 points for the first time since 2015-16, but he's compensating with elevated efficiency, shooting better than 70.0 percent from the field for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign. Gobert will look to keep the double-doubles and strong defense coming in Thursday's Christmas matchup against the Nuggets.