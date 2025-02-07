Gobert contributed 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-114 victory over the Rockets.

Reid was efficient from the floor and active on the glass, leading to his fourth straight double-double and the sixth time he accomplished this feat over his last eight appearances. During that eight-game stretch, the towering Frenchman is averaging 13.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest.