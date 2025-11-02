Gobert amassed 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 122-105 victory over Charlotte.

Gobert submitted his second double-double of the campaign, also matching a season-high scoring output while handing out a season-best five dimes. The star big man has swatted multiple shots in four consecutive games, and he's positioned as one of the more reliable sources of blocks and boards to go with a high field-goal percentage. Through his first six contests, Gobert has averaged 9.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 67.6 percent from the floor.