Gobert finished with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 120-96 win over the Mavericks.

Gobert fell one rebound short of his sixth double-double of the season Monday, though it had little impact in a comfortable Timberwolves win. While he isn't known for offensive explosiveness, the big man has been steady, averaging 12.6 points and 9.4 rebounds across Minnesota's past five games. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year has also recorded at least one block in six straight outings, posting 2.5 rejections per game during that span.